Some ODM supporters have no mercy for murdered SHARON OTIENO! See what this idiot posted! Why was she opening legs all over?

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - The body of University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, was found in Kodero Forest, on Wednesday morning, three days after she was abducted by men believed to be hired by Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado.





Sharon, 26, who was Okoth’s side dish, was abducted on Monday together with Nation Media journalist, Barrack Oduor, who mysteriously escaped from the abductors’ car.





Unfortunately, Sharon who was seven months pregnant was stabbed by her abductors and died a painful death.





As the country continues to mourn the death of Sharon, some ODM supporters seem to be celebrating the death of Sharon, who was a mother of three kids, indirectly.





Here is what one posted with regard to Sharon Otieno’s death.





“Sharon Otieno was married with 3 kids.”





“When she got into an affair with Governor Okoth Obado, her relationship with hubby (high school teacher) was rocky.”





“Husband wanted to pay dowry.”





“Sharon refused and said she would be married by the Governor.”





“Today she is no more! ”



