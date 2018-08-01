Some men are merciless, See what he commented on this LADY’s juicy lips, Eh! Eh! (PHOTO).

, , , , , , 03:44

Saturday, September 1, 2018 - This guy has no mercy.

He gave this lady a hard tackle while commenting on her juicy lips.

Check out the post, Eh! Eh!
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Out Tips on Cardiff v Arsenal and 20 football matches played today where you can make good money.

Sunday, September 02, 2018 -  Arsenal recorded their first Premier League win of the campaign last weekend as they saw off a stuttering We...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno