Socialite HUDDAH MONROE reveals why she never dates married men - All LADIES should read this.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - City socialite Huddah Monroe has dished out profound advice to young ladies sleeping with married men.





According to the petit lass, ladies who are having sex with married men are blocking their blessings.





Taking to Instagram she wrote:





“…I don’t date married men. These things of side chicks is a headache. You are out there blocking your own blessings. Cursing your own life. When you put tears on another woman. It also affects your wellbeing,”





She also shared a marriage quote urging married men to treat their wives with honor because they hold the keys to their answered prayers.





See her post below.



