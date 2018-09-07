Slay Queen humiliates Dr WAFULA NYONGESA, a SPONSOR from Mombasa after SEX, madness continues…… (PHOTOs)

Friday, September 7, 2018 - A slay queen has humiliated a sponsor from Mombasa online after sex.





It seems the sponsor didn’t pay the slay queen well after their escapades.





She describes him as a stingy man who loves buying short time sex at the famous Casalanca Club in Mombasa.





The sponsor by the name Wafula Nyongesa is a Reproductive Health Specialist based in Mombasa.





Wafula, we give you a right of reply and clear yourself from this mess.





or fill our contact form Just email your side of story at bloggeradmin@kenyan-post.com or fill our contact form





This is…



