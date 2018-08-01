SIZE 8 packed her bags and left after an argument-DJ MO opens up on his marital woes with the gospel singer.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - Marriages are never a bed of roses and it takes patience and understanding from both parties for a marriage to work.





Celebrity couple, Size 8 and DJ Mo, recently opened up on their marriage and revealed little known details about their private life.





The award winning Disc Jockey disclosed that at one time in their relationship, Size 8 packed all her stuff and went MIA for a whole week after they had an argument.





The Mateke hit-maker went and rented out a place of her own but they resolved their differences and she moved back to their matrimonial home.





He said:





“ What happened was this one time tumedisagree alafu tumeletana juu mimi nimetoka nimeenda town nimeenda shughuli zangu.





“Jioni mimi nakuta nyumba iko sawa lakini kuna nguo sioni hapo , zake. Nguo zake haziko hapo sijui kwanini alafu akaishia alafu sikujua ameenda wapi.





“Akaenda akazima simu na nini, so apparently alienda akakomboa nyumba somewhere na akaanza kuishi na akalipa two months. Mimi nilimtafuta for almost a week ,”





“Another time tukakosana, mimi sasa venye tulikosana nikatoka nikadrive mpaka Limuru nikaenda sijui nilikua naenda wapi. I think nilikua naenda border. Nilikua nataka kwenda to America through Uganda driving. Nikafika Limuru nikashindwa naenda wapi nikarudi alafu tukaongea. So kuna those moments,”





He concluded:





“If you want your dating or marriage to last you have to be real to your partner kama hauna hauna kama uko nayo uko nayo,”



