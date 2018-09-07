Sir CHARLES NJONJO is stinking rich! See the properties he owns in the country - He makes politicians like RAILA ODINGA look like beggars

Friday September 7, 2018 - Former Attorney General, Charles Mugane Njonjo, is among the richest Kenyans we have had over the last five decades.





Njonjo, who served during the Kenyatta and Moi regimes, accumulated a lot of wealth and is now a billionaire.





The nonagenarian led a pampered lifestyle thanks to the wealth he amassed.





He used to be taken to school on a horse while other Africans were being mistreated elsewhere.





He is a lawyer by professional and his law firm is the most prominent in East Africa.





Here are list of companies owned by Sir Charles Njonjo who brags that he swims daily despite his advance age.





1. Sankara Hotel in Westlands.





2. British American Investment Companies





3. Alico Insurance- Major shareholder





4. Barclays Bank Kenya- Major shareholder





5. CMC holdings – Major Shareholder





6. Car and General East Africa- Major Shareholder.





7. CFC Stanbic - Major shareholder.





He is a close friend of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, and he contributed immensely towards his campaigns during the 2017 presidential elections.



