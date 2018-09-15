SIMBA ARATI narrates how Speaker JUSTIN MUTURI wanted to assassinate him yesterday in Parliament - He is a dictator and a murderer

Friday September 21, 2018 - Dagoretti North Member of Parliament, Simba Arati, has claimed that National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi threatened to kill him on Thursday during the passage of acrimonious taxes that had been proposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Speaking on Radio Jambo’s Mazungumzo Waziwazi, Arati, who is an ODM legislator, alleged that the Speaker was unhappy with his opposition of the proposal and his mode of expression.





He noted that when Parliament convened a special sitting to consider President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal of the 8 per cent additional tax on petrol and its products, Muturi warned him that he would have hurt him were it not that they in the House due to his opposition to the President’s proposals.





But, out of anger, Arati also threatened to beat Muturi if he dared lay a finger on him.





“Spika Muturi alinitishia eti tungekuwa nje ya bunge angenipiga, lakini nilimwambia kuwa pia mimi ni mwanaume (Speaker Muturi threatened that he would have beaten me up if we were outside Parliament but I told him off),’’ said Arati.





The Dagoretti legislator has since vowed to impeach Muturi once Parliament resumes in October.



