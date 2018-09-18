Sickening PR Stunts! Check out Bomet East MP launching 1 classroom and making it a big deal, NKT (PHOTO)

Tuesday, September 18, 2018-Kenyan politicians are addicted to cheap publicity stunts.

They can launch anything anywhere provided there are cameras to record them and a crowd to cheer them.

In this photo, Bomet East MP, Bernard Bett, is seen launching a classroom, yes, just one classroom.

This is just sickening.

See photo.

