Sickening PR Stunts! Check out Bomet East MP launching 1 classroom and making it a big deal, NKT (PHOTO) 07:54
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Tuesday, September 18, 2018-Kenyan politicians are addicted to cheap publicity stunts.
They can launch anything anywhere provided there are cameras to record them and a crowd to cheer them.
In this photo, Bomet East MP, Bernard Bett, is seen launching a classroom, yes, just one classroom.
This is just sickening.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST