Siaya Governor CORNEL RASANGA to be arrested as soon as he lands at JKIA as DPP NOORDIN HAJI orders his incarceration

Saturday September 29, 2018 - The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has approved the prosecution of Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga for alleged embezzlement of public funds.

Rasanga is now facing imminent arrest and prosecution for allegedly using taxpayer’s money to purchase air tickets for his family and friends over the last three financial years .

The DPP recommended that the Governor and the officers at the County Government be charged with unlawful acquisition of a benefit contrary to the law and abuse of office.

Rasanga could also face prosecution over another scandal involving alleged irregular award of a tender for the construction of a pre-fabricated building at Ksh22.5million at the Siaya county headquarters.

According to investigations, Rasanga awarded the tender without following public procurement laws. Besides, the tender is said to be way above the budgeted amount of Ksh21.6million.

The Siaya Governor is said to be out of the country and will be arrested immediately he sets foot on Kenyan soil.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



