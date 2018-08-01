Showdown looms as Jubilee MPs vow to show UHURU the middle finger over fuel tax - We are not fools and voting robots anymore

Monday September 17, 2018 - A major showdown looms as Jubilee Party leaders move to hold a Parliamentary Group Meeting to discuss President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recommendations on the controversial Finance Bill 2018.





Uhuru rejected the Bill last week and sent it back to Parliament with some reservations and thereby declining to postpone the 16% VAT on fuel.





The ruling party is expected to convene the PG meeting tomorrow to seek a common understanding regarding the thorny tax Bill ahead of voting in Parliament on Thursday.





There has been a clash of opinions within Jubilee after Uhuru rejected the amended Finance Bill 2018 to suspend the fuel tax, with a section of the Jubilee Party lawmakers threatening to vote against the President’s recommendations, while others tell Kenyans to put up with it.





In his recommendations to Parliament, Uhuru suggested that the fuel levy be reduced from 16% to 8%.



