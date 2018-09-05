SHOCKING footage captures the moment strong winds upturns cars in Japan as Typhoon Jedi rages (VIDEO)

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - At least 11 people have been reported dead and over 600 injured as the powerful Typhoon Jedi leaves a trail of destruction across Japan.





The deadly Typhoon Jedi is Japan's most powerful storm in 25 years.





From the shocking footage, it has left a trail of damage to infrastructure, ripping off roofs, overturning vehicles and cutting power.

Consequently, Kansai International Airport in western Japan has been closed, with thousands of people evacuated, accord to BBC.





The Airport is built on a man-made island and is linked to the mainland by a bridge





The airport remained closed on Wednesday, leading to the cancellation of 162 flights, and it is still unknown when it will be back to normal operation.





Check out the video below.







