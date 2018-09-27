SHOCKING! Chinese man spotted chasing a Kenyan with a machete at a construction site (PHOTOs)

Thursday, September 27, 2018- The Chinese in Kenya are once again making headlines for all the wrong reasons after a Chinese man was spotted chasing a Kenyan with a machete.

It’s not clear where exactly this happened but it looks like a construction site.

A crowed of shocked Kenyans could be seen watching from a distance.

Recently, 15 Chinese nationals were arrested in South C where they were running a brothel and deported.

Last month, a Chinese man angered Kenyans when he was caught on camera calling Kenyans monkeys. He was also deported.

See the photos below and reactions.
