SHOCK on UHURU as it emerges that SWAZURI tried to con him a whopping 15 billion in land scam - This thief should rot in jail

Monday September 3, 2018 - A repeat valuation of the land to be compulsorily acquired by the Government for the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) has revealed a massive inflation of the land.





Hundreds of property owners claimed, with the help of corrupt Government valuers, to own princely homes, with one even claiming that he had a complete home with a swimming pool.





The National Lands Commission, under the leadership of Mohamud Swazuri, had forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta a total bill of sh 15 billion as the money needed for compulsory acquisition of land but he rejected it and ordered for fresh valuation to be conducted.





According to sources, Uhuru reconstituted a team of fresh valuers who revealed massive corruption in the Lands Ministry.





This was corroborated by John Sikorei, who chairs an association formed by the households that will be affected, who revealed that the initial valuation was outright theft in a scheme hatched by Government officials.





“They came here and lied to the people, asking them to exaggerate the developments on their parcels of land,” he said, in reference to the NLC valuers.





The issue angered Uhuru to the core and is reported to have ordered investigations into Swazuri and the rest of his team.



