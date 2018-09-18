Shock on UHURU as his own KIKUYUS pour to the streets to demonstrate against him and his Jubilee leaders

Tuesday September 18, 2018 -Wrangles have continued to rock President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, with a section of supporters from Nakuru storming branch offices yesterday demanding new leadership.





The protesters marched from Nakuru Town to the county party offices, where they intended to throw out the current leadership, accusing them of doing nothing to help them.





However, the angry protesters were unable to access the offices, as the gate was locked and the premises seemingly deserted.





Addressing the Press at the gate, the supporters said the leadership at the county level had failed in its mandate, citing continuous absence from office.





“For the past seven months we have been trying to reach the county party leadership in vain.”





‘The premises have been deserted and there is no sign of keeping the party vibrant,” said Grace Njeri.



