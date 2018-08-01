SHOCK on RUTO as Njuri Ncheke elders also abandon him and vow to support GIDEON MOI in 2022 - We can’t support a thief

Sunday September 2, 2018 - Njuri Ncheke elders from Meru community have become the latest to abandon Deputy President William Ruto in his journey of becoming President in 2022.





Speaking when they met Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who is also eying the Presidency in 2022, the elders from Imenti South pledged to support and work with him.





Led by Mr David Gituma and Prof Albert Mugambi, the elders said their visit and meeting with the KANU chairman carried lots of significance and asked Gideon to come out and meet his people .





“We are ready and we were even before.”





“It is only that we had not met you, these are blessings and we here to assure you of our support,” said Gachaura James Mirienga, who serves as a Supreme Council member of Njuri Ncheke.





“We respect you, we are together and we will support you.”





“We will not make noise but we are working and when your time comes, knock and the door will be opened,” he added.



