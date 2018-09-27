Shock on RAILA as OBADO’s supporters blame him for his woes-He betrayed OBADO and we’ll never vote for him in 2022

Thursday September 27, 2018 -It came a shocker to NASA leader Raila Odinga after supporters of embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado blamed him for the Governor’s woes.





Speaking yesterday, s taunch supporters Obado accused Raila of betraying the trust the Governor had in him by keeping quite in light of the problems facing him.





They turned the heat on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, challenging to say something about Obado’s woes.





They accusing Baba of ditching their Governor at the hour of need and vowed never to vote for Raila if he did not help Obado sort the murder case that he is currently facing.





The supporters travelled all the way from Migori to Nairobi and pitched tent outside Milimani Law Courts armed with placards to demand for their Governor's unconditional freedom following his arrest and arraignment over Sharon Otieno's murder.





“He (Raila) betrayed us.”





“Why is he not speaking about our Governor?”





“We will deal with him when he comes to hunt for votes," the supporters vowed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



