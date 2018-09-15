SHOCK on RAILA as he runs into protests in Kisumu - Angry protesters almost stoned him for supporting UHURU’s 8% tax on fuel

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, drove yesterday into a crowd protesting the high cost of living in his Kisumu backyard.





The protesters milled around Raila as he drove through Kondele, shouting "fuel!" "fuel!" and brandished placards.





The Opposition leader had no choice but to stop the car explain why he stood with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the fuel tax stand-off.





Addressing thousands of charged Kondele and Kibuye residents, Raila argued that the Budget had deficits that needed to be filled.





“I know the issue of the VAT on fuel is the biggest issue affecting Kenyans now,” said Raila, adding that the country had a lot of debt that needed to be repaid.





“The budget deficit meant that if the VAT was to be reduced to zero, it was going to hurt our country.”



“I engaged with the President and he explained to me the financial state that our country was in,” said Raila.



Raila added that they decided to support the tax, but with conditions, including ensuring that the President streamlines the Government to ensure money is spent responsibly.





“We have given Uhuru one year and some of the things that must be addressed are corruption,” he said.



