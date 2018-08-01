SHOCK on OBADO as his PA, MICHAEL OYAMO, opens up to detectives and spills all beans regarding the murder of SHARON OTIENO

Monday September 10, 2018 - The controversy surrounding the cold-blooded murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, has taken yet another twist.





This is after Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, one of the key suspects in the high profile homicide opened up and revealed everything that happened on the day Sharon was kidnapped and killed.





Speaking yesterday for the first time since Sharon was found murdered, Michael Oyamo claimed that he was also a victim of abduction.





According to him, he was kidnapped alongside the deceased student and Nation Media Group journalist, Barack Oduor, contrary to allegations that he helped orchestrate the abduction and subsequent murder.





He told the detectives that he had absolutely nothing to do with both the abduction and death of Sharon and denied he was working under anyone's instructions.





Oyamo claimed that he escaped from his brutal kidnappers after they badly clobbered him but he did not explain how exactly he managed to escape.



