SHOCK on Jubilee as Governor SONKO vows to support KALONZO for President in 2022 and not his friend RUTO - What happened?

Tuesday September 11, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has thrown Jubilee into confusion after declaring his support for Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, for Presidency come 2022.





Sonko made the announcement during the commemoration of his father, Kioko Mbuvi, at Mua Hills in Machakos County.





This comes even as Jubilee, which Sonko is part of, roots for Deputy President William Ruto to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta as President in 2022.





Other leaders who spoke at the function also renewed calls for ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to back Wiper Party's Kalonzo Musyoka for Presidency in 2022.





They said Kalonzo had supported leaders from other communities for Presidency several times, and that it was time for others to support his candidacy.





Led by Borabu MP, Ben Momanyi, and his Kilome counterpart, Thadeus Nzambia , the leaders described Kalonzo as a selfless leader who had sacrificed his presidential ambitions for Raila twice.





“Kalonzo supported Raila in 2013, and 2017, and I don’t want to hear that Raila is running for the seat again,” said Momanyi.



