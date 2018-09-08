Shock on Governor OBADO as DCI now treating him as CHIEF SUSPECT in the murder of SHARON-To arrest him anytime

Saturday September 8, 2018 -Detectives probing the murder of the university student Sharon have said they will go for seven key people who made physical and telephone contact with her on her final days.





According to officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the persons of interest included Nation Media Group (NMG) journalist Barrack Oduor, Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo and four abductors.





Speaking yesterday, Nyanza Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Michael Barasa said Governor Zachary Obado is among individuals to be investigated for Sharon’s murder and could be arrested any time.





"We cannot make comments on that because we don't want to compromise the probe but all persons of interest especially those who made contact with her in the days leading to her murder will be investigated," Barasa said.





Detectives are now looking into the phone book of Sharon’s phone to see who she made contact with before her gruesome murder.





Her mother also reportedly handed over another phone which her daughter used but had left at home when she went to meet individuals who turned out to be her abductors and murderers.





"The phone was on and some anonymous individuals tried to call it.”





“It was off but my other daughter knew the PIN and switched it on just to find numerous calls marked unknown.”





“It was impossible to call them back," said Melinda Auma, Sharon’s mother.



