SHOCK on DP RUTO as RAILA ODINGA rebrands ahead of the 2022 election - This man will one day kill RUTO with a heart attack

Monday September 17, 2018 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will embark on a restructuring plan to strengthen its electoral processes and grassroot leadership ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





ODM hopes to cure the chaotic party primaries that dog it every election cycle leading to disquiet and internal rebellion.





According to party chairman, John Mbadi, the ODM leadership wants to adopt better nomination methods in the next elections to guarantee Party Leader, Raila Odinga, a better chance of winning the 2022 elections.





He noted that ODM is keen on increasing its national representation ahead of the 2022 polls.





“We are looking at all avenues, including but not limited to issuing direct nominations tickets three months to the polls or maintaining universal suffrage,’’ Mbadi said.





“ODM wants to change the leadership of Parliament by creating more electoral reforms and people-centered democratic values.”





“It’s not easy, but we are working on it,” he added.



