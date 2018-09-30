Shock as UHURU’s lawyer, PLO LUMUMBA, is deported for posing a security risk to the country-Should have learnt from MIGUNA

Sunday September 30, 2018 -The Government of Zambia has deported celebrated lawyer, Prof. PLO Lumumba, back to Kenya for posing a security threat to the State of Zambia.

This comes even as Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has intensified efforts to get rid of illegal immigrants by deporting them.

Lumumba, who was among the lawyers of President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Presidential petition by NASA leader Raila Odinga in 2017, was deported on Saturday afternoon after scuffle with the Zambian Authorities in Lusaka.

The Chief Government Spokesperson in Zambia, Dora Siliya, confirmed the deportation as he told the media that Prof. Lumumba was deported because he posed a security threat.

“Government, through immigration department, has denied entry into Zambia of Prof. Patrick Lumumba, a Kenyan national due to security considerations.”

“Immigration is a security wing working with agencies within and beyond Zambia,” stated Ms Siliya.

Lumumba was scheduled to deliver a public lecturer on China-Africa relations on Saturday night at Eden University.

Among those deported from Kenya is self styled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, who was exiled for illegally administering oath to Raila whereas he was not a Kenyan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST



