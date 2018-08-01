SHOCK as UHURU says he will not attend KOFFI ANNAN’s funeral in Ghana even after brokering peace in Kenya in 2007 PEV

Saturday September 1, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta will not be attending the funeral of former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan, who is set to be laid to rest in his home country of Ghana.





Instead, Uhuru appointed National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to represent him at the funeral.





Muturi will be Kenya’s special envoy at the State funeral of the late Kofi Annan in Accra, Ghana.





He will lead a delegation of senior members of the Government, legislature and an official representative from the High Commission of the Republic of Kenya in Abuja, Nigeria.





Uhuru had in his condolence message expressed his deep sorrow at the passing of Kofi Annan who he described as a great son of Africa.





Annan brokered a peace deal between former President Mwai Kibaki and Raila Odinga to end the violence that was witnessed after the disputed 2007 General Elections.





He died at the age of 80 after a short illness in Switzerland.



