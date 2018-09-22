Shock as UHURU gives MSANDO’s wife, EVE, State job after cruel murder of her husband-MSANDO will celebrating in grave

Saturday September 22, 2018 -The wife of former IEBC’s ICT Manager, Chris Msando, has finally landed a State job after several appeals.





President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed Eva Buyu Msando to serve as a board member of Export Processing Zone Authority.





This comes even as mystery surrounding the death of Msando, who worked as an ICT manager for the IEBC, is yet to be resolved.





He was killed in July last year; only few days to the August 8 General Elections.





Eve had accused the Government of abandoning her and the children after her husband's death.





Uhuru also appointed former Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Ahmed Issack Hassan, as Chairperson of the Board of the Kenya Industrial Property Institute.





A Gazette notice released on Friday evening also listed Zedekiah Bundotich, allias Buzeki, to chair the Chemelil Sugar Company Board.





Also appointed to various parastatals include;- David Osiany, Mugambi Imanyara, Ekwee Ethuro, John Munuve, David Musila, Norman Magaya, Thomas Mwadeghu and Moses Akaranga.





Others are Betty Nyabuto, former IEBC deputy chief electoral officer (operations); lawyer Paul Otieno Nyamodi; Isis Nyongo, a technology entrepreneur and Catherine Nyaki Adeya, an information scientist, musician June Gachui, sports personalities Humphrey Kayange and Tecla Lorupe.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







