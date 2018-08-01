SHOCK as TRUMP shows UHURU the middle finger days after meeting him in White House - See what he plans to do to Kenya

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - US President Donald Trump has announced plans to close American army bases in Kenya and other African countries.





This comes only days after he met with President Uhuru Kenyatta at the White House in Washington DC, where they discussed strengthening the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to better fight Al Shabaab terrorists.





The decision by US is part of Pentagon’s defense strategy to focus on threats from China and Russia.





If the decision is implemented, US troops will no longer partner with local forces who help track and hunt down insurgents.





KDF soldiers will also lose some of the more advanced American gear they are given when teaming up with the troops.





According to Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser , the Head of the Africa Command, KDF and local African forces had become increasingly capable in fighting extremists on their own and do not need America anymore.





Trump is also planning to close US’ bases in Tunisia, Cameroon, Libya and Niger.



