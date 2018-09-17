SHOCK as SONKO finds 12 bodies of dead infants hidden in cartons during impromptu visit of Pumwani Hospital (VIDEO).

Monday, September 17, 2018

-There was shock and drama after Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, made an impromptu visit of Pumwani Hospital and found 12 bodies of dead infants which were hidden in boxes.





The bodies were wrapped in polythene bags and stuffed in boxes in a store.





The Governor raided the hospital riding on a boda boda and caught the management off-guard.





Sonko made the impromptu visit after he was informed that the management had shut down the machines at the Maternity Wing, leading to the death of newborn babies.





“Conducting impromptu visit at Pumwani Hospital, where it’s alleged by members of the public that the management shut down the machines at the Maternity Wing leading to loss of lives of young ones. I want to categorically state that human life must be respected no matter the case. Stern action will be taken against anyone found to be sabotaging the good services offered to our mothers and sisters who come to deliver in this facility,” Sonko said.





The 12 babies died in a day and the management was trying to cover up by hiding the dead infants in boxes.





Watch this video as Sonko storms the infamous maternity hospital.



