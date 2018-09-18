SHOCK as son of Equatorial Guinea President is caught with Ksh 150 Million stashed in a bag at a Brazilian Airport(PHOTOs)

, , , , 07:10

Tuesday, September 18, 2018-Authorities in Brazil seized more than $1.5M( Ksh 150 Million) and precious watches estimated to be worth $15 M(Ksh 1.5 Billion) from Teodorin Nguema Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea President, who is also the Vice President of the West African Country.

The 48 year old who is known for   lavish lifestyle was caught with the money  and the precious watches encrusted with gold and diamond at a Brazilian airport.

Brazil limits people from entering the Country with more than $2, 400.

Obiang, who was travelling in a Government plane,  was accompanied by  11 man entourage.

The $1.5M(Ksh 150 Million) was in cash and the watches worth $15M(Ksh 1.5 Million) were stashed in two bags.


Equatorial Guinea’s embassy told the Brazilian police in a statement that the money was for Obiang’s use on an onward trip to Singapore while the expensive watches which were stashed in two bags were for his personal use.

Obiang, who is the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, has been looting the Country’s wealth with his father, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema,  who is Africa’s longest serving President.

Here are photos of the  dollars  and precious watches seized from Obiang.






The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

  1. Anonymous
    18 September 2018 at 07:32

    The father is the president and the son vice president.Jesus!!!!!

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on 9 football matches played today where you can make good money.

Monday, September 17, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno