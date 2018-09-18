SHOCK as son of Equatorial Guinea President is caught with Ksh 150 Million stashed in a bag at a Brazilian Airport(PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

-Authorities in Brazil seized more than $1.5M( Ksh 150 Million) and precious watches estimated to be worth $15 M(Ksh 1.5 Billion) from Teodorin Nguema Obiang, the son of Equatorial Guinea President, who is also the Vice President of the West African Country.





The 48 year old who is known for lavish lifestyle was caught with the money and the precious watches encrusted with gold and diamond at a Brazilian airport.





Brazil limits people from entering the Country with more than $2, 400.





Obiang, who was travelling in a Government plane, was accompanied by 11 man entourage.





The $1.5M(Ksh 150 Million) was in cash and the watches worth $15M(Ksh 1.5 Million) were stashed in two bags.













Equatorial Guinea’s embassy told the Brazilian police in a statement that the money was for Obiang’s use on an onward trip to Singapore while the expensive watches which were stashed in two bags were for his personal use.





Obiang, who is the Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, has been looting the Country’s wealth with his father, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who is Africa’s longest serving President.





Here are photos of the dollars and precious watches seized from Obiang.











