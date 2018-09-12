SHOCK as SHARON OTIENO’S burial put on hold as her parents insist they will do so once OBADO is arrested and jailed

Wednesday September 12, 2018

-The family of the slain university student Sharon Otieno has cancelled all the funeral preparations until further notice.





Speaking yesterday, Sharon’s parents, Douglas Otieno and Melida Auma, said they will only bury her once Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who is believed to have murdered her in cold blood, is arrested and jailed.





Melida told journalists they were waiting for the conclusion of investigations into their daughter’s death and the culprits who took her life to be brought to book.





“We are not carrying out any burial preparations, we cannot talk much unless our lawyer divulges more information,” Sharon's mother was quoted as saying.





Earlier on, Homa Bay MP Opondo Kaluma, who is also the family lawyer, had also hinted that no burial will take place until all who murdered Sharon are apprehended.





“Kenya is usually a forgetful country and the moment we bury Sharon Otieno, we will forget everything to do with her death,” Kaluma said.



