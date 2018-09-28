SHOCK as SHARON OTIENO reveals the name of her killers in a dream – She is a GHOST and she will haunt them with their families

Friday September 28, 2018

-Mother of slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, has revealed that her daughter appeared to her in a dream and revealed the man who killed her three weeks ago.





In an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, Melida Auma revealed how she had a conversation with Sharon through the dream in which she received her warmly but she was shortly disappointed when Sharon told her that she was going back to where she came from.





The mother, who was wailing, said Sharon even mentioned the name of the person who ordered her killing.





“Sharon came to me through a dream. Our discussion was mainly cantered on the person who caused her death," Melida said.





The mother was however hesitant to mention the name of the killer “because police are conducting investigations into the matter.





“” I assure you that I know the person who killed my daughter.”





“Sharon is dead but her eyes are alert. The dream informed me that she will haunt everybody who was involved in her murder,” she said.

Migori Governor, Okoth Obado is already in jail in connection with Sharon‘s murder.



