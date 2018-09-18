Shock as RAILA and his NASA MPs now support UHURU’s 8% tax on fuel-It is true BABA has abandoned us

Tuesday September 18, 2018 -National Super Alliance (NASA) lawmakers have backtracked on an earlier decision to shoot down President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal to have the 16% fuel tax reduced by half, and now they support the President fully.





The decision came after a NASA Parliamentary Group meeting with Party Leader Raila Odinga at Orange House on Tuesday morning.





However, according to a statement read by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, the support for Uhuru’s 8% tax on petroleum products is conditional.





The NASA MPs listed several demands that they expect the Government to oblige failure to which they will withdraw their support.





Among the things the NASA MPs want to Uhuru to do fight corruption and seal all the loopholes of corruption, eliminate wastage in Government, avoid unnecessary extravagance and expenditure and stop all foreign tours by Government officials.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



