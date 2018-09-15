SHOCK as OBADO’s bodyguard, CHACHA, is arrested with a gun while hiding near Milimani Courts - Did he want to commit another murder?

Monday September 24, 2018 - A bodyguard of the besieged Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI).





John Chacha was arrested at a hotel near the Milimani Law Courts after his phone was traced to the scene.





According to DCI detectives, Chacha’s phone was traced to have been around the scene of murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





During his arrest on Monday morning, Chacha was found in possession of several fake documents and a gun.





He was wheeled away to the DCI headquarters for further grilling in connection to the cold-blooded murder of Governor Okoth Obado’s lover, Sharon Otieno.





His arrest came shortly after his boss, Obado, was taken to Milimani Law Courts to face charges relating to the murder of Sharon Otieno.





It is not clear what Chacha was doing at the hotel and what he intended to do with the gun which he was found with.



