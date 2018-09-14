SHOCK as OBADO now fixes his PA, OYAMO, and reveals dirty things he was doing behind his back, He will rot in jail.

Friday, September 14, 2018 - Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, was grilled by detectives in Kisumu for eight hours over the death of his late clandestine lover, Sharon Otieno, who was murdered and her body dumped in a forest.





Obado denied being the mastermind of Sharon’s death and fixed his PA, Michael Oyamo, who was the first suspect to be arrested after the death of Sharon.





The County boss told detectives that he felt betrayed by his Personal Assistant because he was part of the extortionists who were using Sharon to extort money from him.





According to Obado, Oyamo was working in cahoots with a former MCA called Lawrence Mula, who is in police custody, to extort money from him after he impregnated Sharon and cut off communication.





They were to get a share of the millions that Sharon was planning to extort from the Governor.





They then brought in Daily Nation journalist Barrack Oduor whose role was to expose the affair after they realized that Obado was not ready to give any money to Sharon for a cover up because their affair was known by his wife and children.





In his statement to detectives, the Governor denied that he sent Oyamo to arrange for the meeting between him, Sharon and Daily Nation journalist Barrack Oduour when she was kidnapped.





“The Governor had been made aware of the extortion plan.”





“Sharon had sent him a text message indicating that she was being pressured to get money from him,” a source revealed.





Obado’s statement to detectives has implicated and fixed his PA, Michael Oyamo, who is being treated as the main suspect in the murder of Sharon.



