SHOCK as OBADO names real killers of his lover, SHARON OTIENO, and throws his close friends under the bus - You won’t believe this

Saturday September 15, 2018 - The cold-blooded murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, has taken another twist.





This is after Migori Governor Okoth Obado, who was initially linked to the gruesome murder of the 26-year old, finally named the real killers of her lover.





The Governor allegedly told detectives that his woes and tribulations were the work of his close associates who he knows very well.





According to Obado, his Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, former MCA Lawrence Mula, may have murdered Sharon and make it look like he had sent them to take her out.





He challenged the police to dig deep and look into the conduct of Oyamo and Mula because it is likely that they slaughtered Sharon.





This comes even as new information reveals that the killers of Sharon had planned to poison her to death before deciding to butcher her instead.





On Wednesday, Obado vehemently denied any involvement in the cruel murder Sharon - a lady he was having an illicit affair with behind his wife’s back.



