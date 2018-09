Shock as mercenaries arrive in Kenya to stop MARIBE’s killer fiancé, JOWI, from spilling beans-Are they planning to assassinate him?

-Joe Irungu, popularly known as Jowi, who is a fiancé of the popular TV girl, Jacque Maribe, and who is accused of killing business woman, Monica Kimani, is now a man under siege even in police custody.

This is after two groups of international mercenaries arrived Kenya following his arrest and detention.

According to reports,

the mercenaries are working round the clock to prevent Jowi, a trained mercenary and assassin, from spilling the beans

by any means necessary.