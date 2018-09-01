SHOCK as a LADY is RAPED inside a Nairobi Matatu in broad-daylight, A friend reveals what exactly happened.

Saturday, September 1, 2018 - A shocking raping incident that happened inside a Nairobi matatu in broad-daylight has been reported.





The matatu that was heading to town from Karen was hijacked by 2 thugs at around 11AM.





The thugs started robbing passengers and then singled out one lady and raped her as other passengers watched in silence.





When the thugs alighted from the matatu , the passengers started scampering for safety and left the poor lady who had been raped alone in the matatu.





This is just shocking and disturbing.





Here’s a post giving details of exactly what happened.