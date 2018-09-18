SHOCK as KRA’s Sh60,000 a month sniffer dogs can’t detect Marijuana, Cocaine and explosives-(VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 18, 2018- Nothing in Kenya seems to be working. Even the Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA) sniffer dogs (K-9 unit) tasked with sniffing out illicit goods like narcotics at Kenyan ports, are literally sleeping dogs.

This is a major scandal simply because it costs the taxpayer at least Sh60,000 a month to feed the sniffer dogs.

The dogs were exposed as KRA officials demonstrated how the K-9 unit helps keep our entry points secure.

The dogs were all over the place as they failed to pick out the right smell for narcotics or even explosive-making materials.

Probably, the dogs wanted ‘Kitu Kidogo’ a habit they may have picked from their colleagues in the police department to do their work.

Watch the video below courtesy of NTV

