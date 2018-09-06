SHOCK as Kenyans on social media start circulating OKOTH OBADO’s nudes after he killed SHARON OTIENO.

Thursday, September 6, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is being humiliated online after he was linked to the death of 2nd Year University student, Sharon Otieno.





Obado is alleged to have paid kidnappers through his PA, who abducted the young girl, killed her and then dumped her body in a forest.





At the time of her death, Sharon was heavily pregnant with Okoth Obado’s child.





Kenyans on social media now claim that they have the Governor’s nudes which they are circulating online.





The nudes show Obado lying in a bed naked.





This twitter user called Captain Onyango is…



