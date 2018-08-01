SHOCK as it emerges that SHARON, the LADY killed by OKOTH OBADO used to have SEX with his son as well

…Governor's office asking for a response -and an adequate response they received.





The Governor promises to send his PA Michael Oyamo to clear the air.





Oyamo meets Sharon and Barrack at Graca Hotel in Rongo (very close to my home) but he insists that they change the venue of the meeting and move to Homa-Bay.





The two get into a waiting car whose occupants are Oyamo and a driver. They drive for a few minutes and stop at Ndege Oriedo.





Two men jump into the backseat and sandwich Sharon and Barrack. At this point, Oyamo calmly gets out of the car which then speeds off.





Fast forward, Barrack Oduor managed to wrestle the assailants and got out of the moving car -sustaining serious injuries in the process.





Sharon's body was found dumped in Kodera Forest yesterday night. She was seven months pregnant.





Michael Oyamo was arrested at JKIA as he tried to leave the country for Rwanda together with Okoth Obado.





It is alleged that he already confessed to working under express orders from Obado.





If there are two people who should be put under witness protection immediately, they are Michael Oyamo and Barrack Oduor.





If they are taken out, the crucial link between Obado and murder is gone.





