SHOCK as it emerges that SHARON, the LADY killed by OKOTH OBADO used to have SEX with his son as well

By INNOCENT NGARE.





Sharon Otieno, like most young Girls today, made a terrible decision -a decision that ultimately led to her tragic end.





But she did not deserve to be murdered for it.





Nobody murders a kid aged 24 who is seven months pregnant.





Yes she made a mistake. But isn't that what our 20s are about? To make mistakes and learn from them?





Sharon was Governor Okoth Obado's clande for a long time.





As a matter of fact, people close to the Governor inform me that she used to accompany him on f oreign trips abroad -and on taxpayer's money.





A third-year student at Rongo University College, and with lots of money coming in from Governor Obado, Sharon immersed herself into the glamorous life.





She was a frequent guest at Imperial Hotel in Kisumu where she threw endless parties for her friends -on taxpayer's money.





Sources tell me that an Executive Suite in the hotel was always reserved for her when she was in town -on taxpayer's money.





However, things soon took a nasty twist.





Unknown to Okoth Obado, Sharon was also seeing the Governor's son. Yes, she was sleeping with both father and son.





Then she became pregnant.





Sharon saw the pregnancy as a gold mine -an opportunity to extort millions from the Governor.





The story would have become a huge scandal.





Think about the headlines -How varsity girl slept with both father and son.





Seemingly, the Governor refused to yield to her blackmail.





So Sharon contacts Barrack Oduor, a Nation Media Group Correspondent based in Migori.





She tells him the story and Barrack calls the…



