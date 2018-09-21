SHOCK as it emerges that OKOTH OBADO went to Kodera Forest and kicked SHARON several times in the presence of her killers

Friday, September 21, 2018

-ODM blogger and popular social media commentator, Innocent Ngare, has shared shocking information that puts Okoth Obado at the scene of the crime where the late Sharon was tortured and killed.





He alleges that Obado went and kicked Sharon Otieno several times in the presence of her killers.





Read his full statement below.





BY INNOCENT NGARE.

What the media has not reported is that two taxi drivers have recorded statements over the death of Sharon. The first taxi driver, who has been probed by the DCI, alleges that on the night Sharon Otieno was killed, he picked a tall bald-haired client in Kisii and drove him to Oyugis. The man gave him money, then instructed him to wait.





The second taxi driver, who has also been probed by the DCI, says that at around 9pm on the day of Sharon's murder, he picked a tall and bald-haired man from Oyugis and drove him to Kodera Forest. He claims that he remembers parking his car next to a KCL Toyota Fielder in the middle of the forest.

He remembers seing a pregnant woman sitting on the ground with a group of men sororunding her. The tall bald-haired man then got out of the car, joined the group and seemed agitated with the woman. He proceeded to kick her severally, at which point the taxi driver panicked. When he attempted to reverse his car and drive off, he was instructed not to leave by one of the men.

After kicking the woman, the tall and bald man then got back into the taxi and told the driver to take him back to Oyugis. These witness statements put Okoth Obado at the scene of the crime. He actually went there and kicked Sharon several times.

Sources close to the Odinga family claim that last week, Okoth Obado reached out to Oburu Odinga and Mama Ida and asked for a meeting. I'm told he cried bitterly while on his knees, and pleaded with Mama Ida to ask Raila to intervene on his behalf. The former Prime Minister has insisted that he has never and will never interfere with criminal investigations.



