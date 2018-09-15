SHOCK as it emerges that OBADO wanted his lover, SHARON OTIENO, dead by all means to stop blackmail - DPP now reveals motive

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, may be headed to Kamiti Prison for real after the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, detailed the real motive of killing his lover and Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





According to the DPP, investigators have unearthed a complex conspiracy involving Obado and his loyal aides in the cold-blooded murder of Sharon.





The DPP noted that Obado had a motive to kill Sharon because of the pregnancy, which was confirmed through a DNA test that belonged to the Governor, in order to stop the embarrassment and blackmail.





He said that after falling out bitterly with Sharon over the pregnancy issue, Obado ordered her to be killed as he tried to conceal his illicit and explosive affair.





Other reports indicated that the Governor wanted Sharon to get rid of the foetus but she refused and insisted on keeping the pregnancy, prompting the Governor to take extraordinary measures .



