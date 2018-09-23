SHOCK as it emerges that OBADO runs a killer gang called SANGWENYA, Even UHURU has faced the wrath of the gang in Migori

Sunday, September 23, 2018

-Embattled Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, has been linked to a killer gang that has been operating with impunity in the County.





The gang which is known as, Sangwenya, has been carrying out various crimes in Migori County and protecting the interests of the controversial Governor.





Any-one who tries to cross Obado’s path is dealt with mercilessly by this gang.





Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, was ruthlessly attacked by the gang when he went to campaign for Obado’s rival ,Achillo Ayako, during Last Year election.





Joho’s bodyguard was shot in the scuffle when he was trying to protect him from the lethal gang.





“That was Sangwenya in their true colours, some of them were brandishing guns and other crude weapons,” A resident of Migori who escaped death during the scuffle said.





The gang is also said to have planned for chaos that erupted in a function headlined by President Uhuru in September 2014 in Migori where he was booed and shoes thrown to him.





Obado’s PA, Michael Oyamo, who is in custody over the murder of Sharon Otieno, is the leader of the killer gang.





Oyamo is a former navy officer and a trusted lieutenant of Obado.





Obado has been using the gang to silence his critics and political opponents.





“The gang operates like the county government’s department of defence and interior at the same time. The only difference is that some of their activities are questionable” A victim who has suffered the wrath of the gang said.



