Shock as it emerges that the driver who was driving the car that kidnapped SHARON is Governor OBADO’s employee

Tuesday September 18, 2018 -A senior official in Migori Governor Okoth Obado's administration was reportedly found driving a car believed to be the one used in the abduction of the late Sharon Otieno and journalist Barrack Oduor.





According to sources, police officers on patrol spotted the car being driven by the Migori County official who may have hired it unknowingly.





Jack Gombe, who is known as a taxi driver in Migori, is allegedly an employee of Migori County Government and detectives believe he was either driving the car or was in the vehicle on the day Sharon was kidnapped and later found dead near Kodera Forest in Homa Bay.





Police are also looking for a second vehicle, suspected to have been used by one of the masterminds on the day of the abduction.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







