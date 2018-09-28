Shock as it emerges SHARON was to be killed together with OYAMO and her other killers to cover up the crime-DCI Kinoti reveals

Friday September 28, 2018 -Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has added another twist into the death of slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, saying she was not supposed to die alone; at least according to plotters of her murder.

According to Kinoti, killing Sharon alone was big mistake as plotters of her murder had planned to kill her and some of those involved in the murder to cover up the crime and throw investigators off balance.

He noted that between three to five people who knew about Sharon’s murder were to be killed, but luckily, detectives uncovered the conspiracy and moved with speed to avert the looming murders.

“A theory had started developing that the murder was planned and executed by a certain individual.”

“That is the direction they wanted to lead everybody,” he stated.

Among those who were supposed to die with Sharon include Governor Okoth Obado’s PA Michael Oyamo, Caspal Obiero, bodyguard Elvis Omondi, taxi driver Jack Gombe and former Kanyadoto MCA Lawrence Mula.

The Kenyan DAILY POST







