SHOCK as it emerges SHARON OTIENO knew Governor OBADO would kill her one day - No wonder she could never walk alone

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - Sharon Otieno, a university student who was murdered in cold blood by people alleged to have been hired by Migori Governor Okoth Obado, was a disturbed soul who knew her life could come to an end any time.





According to her mobile phone which is now in the hands of Migori County Commander Joseph Nthenge , Sharon knew that Governor Obado was after her life after she threatened to expose their clandestine love affair to the press.





Her mother, Melida Auma Otieno, said Sharon had sensed danger and she opted to walk with other people, including Nation journalist, Barrack Oduor, with who she was going to spill beans over Governor Obado before they were abducted and later she was found dead, but Oduor managed to escape.





“Sharon had sensed danger; she had sensed danger.”





“She could not walk alone; that was why she opted to walk with the journalist, Barrack Oduor, who they were kidnapped with on Monday," Melida narrated.



