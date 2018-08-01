SHOCK as a huge snake catches a thief who had stolen a mattress in Machakos, Usicheze na WaKamba (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 08:59
Monday, September 17, 2018 - The proverbial forty days of this thief reached after a huge snake caught up with him.
He had stolen a mattress from a shop.
The snake which might have been sent by a witchdoctor cornered the thief and wrapped itself around his neck, leaving him begging for mercy as a crowd watched in shock.
The shocking incident that has been linked to witchcraft happened in Machakos.
See photos in the next page
Page 1 2