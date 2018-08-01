SHOCK as a huge snake catches a thief who had stolen a mattress in Machakos, Usicheze na WaKamba (PHOTOs).

Monday, September 17, 2018 - The proverbial forty days of this thief reached after a huge snake caught up with him.

He had stolen a mattress from a shop.

The snake which might have been sent by a witchdoctor cornered the thief and wrapped itself around his neck, leaving him begging for mercy as a crowd watched in shock.

The shocking incident that has been linked to witchcraft happened in Machakos.

photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

