Shock as Governor OKOTH OBADO now faces 2 murders; he killed his own son in cold blood-He’s headed to Kamiti like it or not

Wednesday September 26, 2018 -The Director of Public Persecutions (DPP) is now considering filing fresh murder charges against the already beleaguered Migori Governor, Zachary Okoth Obado, a move that could make it more difficult for the defendant's lawyers to save the county chief from going to jail.





Speaking yesterday at Milimani Law Courts during the hearing of Obado's bail application, the prosecutor indicated they were going to amend the charge sheet to include killing of Sharon's baby.

“ This case is not just about Sharon Otieno's murder, but also the murder of her unborn baby.”





“We will at some point amend the charge sheet to include more charges against the accused," the prosecutor told the court.





The seven-month old foetus was stabbed to death alongside its mother, Sharon Otieno, who is yet to be buried.



