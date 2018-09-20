Shock as Governor OBADO’s bodyguard, CALVIN OMONDI, is arrested as DCI detectives close in on SHARON OTIENO’S real killers

Thursday September 20, 2018 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are closing in on the real killers of the 26-year old Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, who was murdered and her lifeless body dumped at Kodera Forest.





This is after they arrested and detained the bodyguard of Migori Governor Okoth Obado in connection to Sharon’s gruesome murder.





Calvin Omondi was arrested when he escorted Casper Obiero, another personal assistant to Obado, to Oyugis Police Station.





Omondi and Obiero were yesterday arraigned in a Kisii court yesterday but were not allowed to plead to any charges after the police successfully applied to hold them for 10 more days as they continue with investigations.





Detectives are now saying they are closing in on real killers and that it was just a matter of time before justice is served.





“At this rate, we are going to arrest the prime suspects who actually killed Sharon Otieno.”

“The suspects are talking.”





“They are naming possible accomplices to the kidnap and murder,” said an officer who did not want to be named.





The Kenyan DAILY POST