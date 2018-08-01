SHOCK as former MCA, LAWRENCE MULA, is arrested for SHARON OTIENO’s murder - Here is his connection to the gruesome murder

Monday September 10, 2018 - Detectives have started t0 arrest suspects in connection to the brutal murder of varsity student, Sharon Otieno, who was killed together with her unborn baby after abduction.





This is after a former Member of the County Assembly was arrested in connection with the murder of the 26-year old Rongo University student.





Mr. Lawrence Mula was arrested on Sunday night at Homa Bay Police Station where he had gone to record a statement with the police about the ongoing probe into Sharon’s murder.





Homa Bay County Police Commander, Marius Tum, confirmed the arrest saying Mula will be arraigned in court alongside Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, a prime suspect in the murder.





Nation journalist Barrack Oduor, who had been abducted alongside Sharon but managed to escape, had claimed that the former MCA introduced him to Migori Governor Okoth Obado.



