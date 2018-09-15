SHOCK as fight breaks in church when Pastor tells woman her best friend is behind her problems (VIDEO)

Friday, September 21, 2018 - A fight broke out in a church in South Africa when the pastor told a woman that her best friend who was standing beside her is the cause of her problems.

The so called prophet was praying for the lady and went ahead to make the shocking revelation - leaving the congregation stunned.

One of the women is named Pamela and the other is Japa. During the prophecy, the Pastor told Japa that her business partner who usually invests so much in her business has suddenly turned his back on her.

He then revealed that the person sabotaging her is actually her friend, who was standing beside her.

As Pamela tried to apologize to Japa, she lunged at her and began fighting her in church. Both women were soon separated by church officials.

